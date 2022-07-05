FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Bruce Springsteen Wearing A Shirt Advocating For Donald Trump To Be Convicted?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows musician Bruce Springsteen wearing a shirt that says, “You can not buy happiness but you can convict Trump and that is kind of the same thing.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image shows Springsteen wearing a shirt without any political messaging.

Fact Check:

Springsteen has been vocal about his disapproval of former President Donald Trump, who he labeled a “threat to our democracy” in a 2020 interview with Billboard. He also called for citizens to vote Trump out of office in that year’s presidential election, according to USA Today.

An image shared on Facebook over 250 times appears to show the musician wearing a black t-shirt that says, “You can not buy happiness but you can convict Trump and that is kind of the same thing.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Several Public Figures Wearing ‘Keep America Trumpless’ Shirts?)

The image is digitally altered. A reverse image search revealed the picture first appeared in 2015 on the Ace Show Biz photo gallery. Notably, the image was taken before Trump was elected to the presidency in 2016 and shows the singer wearing a plain black t-shirt without any political messaging.

The same, unaltered picture can be found in 2015 articles published by the Daily Mail and the Spanish-language outlet Hola. “Proud papa: Bruce looked casual in spotted jeans and a black T-shirt as he appeared at the event,” reads the Daily Mail’s caption of the photo.

This is not the first time an anti-Trump message has been edited into a picture of Springsteen. Check Your Fact previously debunked images showing Springsteen and several other celebrities wearing shirts with the phrase, “Keep America Trumpless” written on them.