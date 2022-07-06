FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Ukrainian Soldier Covered In Nazi Tattoos?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a soldier in Ukraine’s Azov Regiment with several Nazi tattoos receiving a medical checkup.

Verdict: False

This photo is miscaptioned. It was taken in 2005 and shows a prisoner from Belarus, not a soldier from Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Soldiers in Ukraine’s Azov Regiment who were captured by Russian forces will soon face trial, according to Reuters. The Russian Supreme Court has postponed a decision to designate Azov as a terrorist entity, the outlet reports.

A Facebook post claims to show a captured Azov soldier sitting at a table with his shirt off, revealing several swastika tattoos. “Azov militant gets Medical checkup in a DPR concentration camp,” reads text included in the image. A version of the post shared on Twitter garnered over 1,200 likes and 470 shares.

This claim is false. A reverse image search reveals the same photo can be found on Getty Images with a caption that claims it shows a Belarusian prisoner was taken in 2005. “A Belarus prison doctor examines a prisoner covered with Nazi tattoos at the 15th prison in the town of Mogilyev, some 200 kms from Minsk, 22 June 2005,” reads part of the caption. The Azov Regiment was not formed until 2014, according to Reuters.

In addition, another photo from Getty Images shows the same people from a different angle. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Ukrainian Drone Destroying Russian Tanks?)



This is not the first time a miscaptioned photo regarding Ukraine has spread online.