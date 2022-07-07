FACT CHECK: Is Argentina Giving Its Citizens A 40-Day Public Holiday For The World Cup?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Argentine government declared a 40-day public holiday for citizens to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest the Argentine government has made such a declaration or is planning to do so.

Fact Check:

FIFA’s 2022 World Cup is expected to take place from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar, which is the first Arabic nation to hold the tournament, according to BBC. A post shared on Facebook claims the Argentine government has declared a 40-day public holiday for its citizens to watch the tournament. Argentina’s men’s national team is ranked as the third-best in the world, according to FIFA’s website.

“Breaking News: Argentina Government has decided to give holiday for entire nation between November 15 to December 25 for FIFA Worldcup 2022,” the post’s caption reads. “This was (sic) never happened before in the history of Argentina. This worldcup gonna be something special.”

The claim is incorrect. The Argentine government’s website does not mention such a holiday, though there are two days on the government’s website calendar listed as holidays for “tourism purposes” over the course of the tournament. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the alleged 40-day holiday. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Argentinian Fans Celebrating In England?)

Argentina previously granted its citizens a half-day holiday in 1978, when the country last hosted the tournament, to watch the home opener of that year’s world cup between West Germany and Poland, according to The New York Times.

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Embassy in Argentina for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.