FACT CHECK: Did CBC Publish This Article About The Netherlands Declaring A State Of Emergency?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) article about the Dutch prime minister declaring a state of emergency over “farm protests.”

Verdict: False

This screenshot is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence CBC posted such an article.

Fact Check:

Dutch farmers blocked supermarket distribution centers last week in protest of government plans to restrict fertilizer and livestock use, according to Reuters. Dutch police recently fired on a group of protesters after they attempted to breach a police blockade, Politico reported.

The Facebook post allegedly shows a screen grab of an article from CBC with a headline reading, “Dutch Prime Minister declares state of emergency, claims farm protests are being orchestrated by a Canadian militia group known as ‘The Diagolon.'” The article does not include a timestamp or byline. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions In The Netherlands?)

This screen grab is digitally fabricated. There are no articles with such a headline on CBC’s website or social media accounts. There are also no credible news reports suggesting the Dutch government declared a state of emergency over the recent protests or that the protests are linked to any Canadian militia group.

The Diagolon is a neo-fascist group that emerged from a group of live-streamers called “The Plaid Army,” according to CTV News. The group is considered an “accelerationist” group that intends to accelerate or foment a civil war thus “overturning what they see as the current corrupt, illegitimate order,” the outlet reported.

