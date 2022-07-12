FACT CHECK: Did Fox News Offer Chris Wallace’s ‘Sunday Spot’ To Candace Owens?

A post shared on Facebook claims Fox News offered anchor Chris Wallace’s former “Sunday Spot” to conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Verdict: False

This rumor stems from a satirical article. Fox News denied offering Owens the spot.

Fact Check:

Wallace left Fox News, where he hosted “Fox News Sunday,” in December 2021, The Associated Press reported. He moved to CNN the next month and is set to begin hosting a Sunday primetime show for the network called “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” in the fall, the network says.

An image shared on Facebook claims his former network is now recruiting Owens to replace him. The image includes photos of Wallace and Owens along with text that reads, “Fox Offers Chris Wallace’s Sunday Spot to Candace Owens.” (RELATED: Did CNN Report On A ‘New Benefit’ Allowing Americans To Claim Up To $50,000?)

The claim is inaccurate. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Fox News offering the spot to Owens. Owens has not claimed to receive such an offer on social media either. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact that the network did not offer her the “Fox News Sunday” spot.

This claim appears to stem from a satirical website called The Dunning-Kruger Times, which published an article titled “Fox Offers Chris Wallace’s Sunday Spot to Candace Ownes.” The website identifies itself as “a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

This is not the first time Fox News has been the subject of misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a rumor that alleged the network is not allowed to operate in Canada.