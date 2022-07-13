FACT CHECK: Viral Image Of Lauren Boebert Holding A Rifle And A Bible Is Altered

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert holding a rifle and a Bible.



Verdict: False

The image is digitally altered. The original image shows a different woman, not Boebert.

Fact Check:

Boebert was recently reported to the FBI following a tweet she sent calling for users to “terminate” President Joe Biden’s presidency, according to Newsweek. The lawmaker was apparently mocking a gaffe Biden made in which he said the word “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” during a speech on abortion rights.

Now, an image shared on Facebook appears to show Boebert posing in front of an American flag while holding a rifle and a Bible. Another photo included in the post appears to show another woman holding a rifle and Quran. “What’s the difference?” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: No, Lauren Boebert Did Not Post A Tweet Blaming Joe Biden For Severe Weather In New York City)

A reverse image search reveals the photo of the woman holding the Quran can be found on Getty Images, which identifies her as Hamas suicide bomber Reem al-Riyashi. She killed four Israelis in a suicide blast in 2004, according to The Times. The incident marked the first time a first female suicide bomber had committed a suicide attack for the group, The Guardian reported.

The image allegedly showing Boebert is digitally altered. The original image appeared on Twitter in 2014 where it was shared by conservative activist Holly Fisher. Notably, the woman in the original photo is not Boebert but Fisher. The New York Daily News wrote about the image in 2014 and made no mention of the Colorado congresswoman.

This is not the first time a fake image of Boebert has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked an image claiming to show her wearing a $45 hat and posing with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.