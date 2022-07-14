FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Couple Posing With An Aborted Fetus?

A post shared on Instagram purportedly shows a couple holding a mummified aborted fetus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Danny (@dannylevel99)

Verdict: False

The photo shows a game developer and an actress posing with a prop.

Fact Check:

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, a landmark case that made abortion rights federally protected, according to NPR. The decision prompted protests and celebrations across the country, NBC News reported.

A post shared on Instagram claims one couple is protesting the decision by showcasing a mummified aborted fetus. The image shows a man and a woman posing with what appears to be a fetus in a capsule.

“This couple decided to abort their baby and mummify him,” reads text included in the post. “Then they put him in a capsule to show everybody. They made this as a protest so abort (sic) can be legalized all around the globe. What a crazy world we’re living in. Jesus Christ please save our souls.”

The photo is miscaptioned. It actually shows video game developer Hideo Kojima alongside actress Ashley Johnson at San Diego’s Comic-Con International in July 2019, years before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The capsule visible in the photo is not the fetus of an aborted baby, but rather a prop based off the video game Death Stranding, in which the item, known as a “bridge baby,” appears. The same prop is available for sale on the Kojima Productions website.

Johnson was photographed by Getty Images at Comic-Con in July 2019 wearing the same dress seen in the picture with Kojima. (RELATED: Did North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer Say Saving A Fetus Is Worth Losing The Mother’s Life?)

Check Your Fact has emailed Kojima Productions for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.