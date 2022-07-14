FACT CHECK: Did Uvalde Shooting Victim Amerie Jo Garza’s Mother Make This Statement?

A post shared on Facebook claims to be a message written by the mother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, a victim of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the message originated with Garza’s mother, who denied writing the statement.

Fact Check:

Garza, a 10-year-old, was one of the 19 students killed in the May 24 massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, according to The New York Times. Two teachers perished with them, the outlet reported.

The message in the June 2 Facebook post is written from the perspective of Garza’s mother. It laments the child’s loss and then asks numerous questions about the tragedy before telling the world, “Pay attention to what’s screaming today, or be forced to endure the silence that follows.” (RELATED: Did An Off-Duty Border Patrol Officer Kill The Uvalde Gunman?)

The statement has also circulated on Tumblr. However, Garza’s mother informed Snopes that she did not write this statement. Furthermore, Check Your Fact could not find a single credible news report attributing the words to her.

Girl Scouts honored Garza with a posthumous Bronze Cross award, according to CBS News. The organization’s Southwest Texas chapter said she “did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers,” the outlet reported.

On May 24, Amerie did all she could to save the lives of her classmates and teachers. It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colors. 2/3 — Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas (@girlscoutsswtx) May 31, 2022

Check Your Fact previously corrected false rumors alleging the shooting’s suspected perpetrator was an illegal immigrant and had been killed by an off-duty police officer. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez said a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team killed the shooter, according to CNN.