FACT CHECK: Were The Georgia Guidestones Destroyed By An Earthquake?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Georgia Guidestones collapsed following an earthquake that struck the region.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest an earthquake destroyed the Guidestones. Numerous credible news reports state the monument was partially destroyed by an explosion before being demolished by local authorities.

Fact Check:

The Georgia Guidestones were a set of six granite slabs located in Elbert County, Georgia, considered by some to be satanic due to the cryptic messages on them, according to NBC News. An explosion damaged part of the monument in the morning hours of July 6 and it was later demolished by local authorities over safety concerns, the outlet reported.

One post shared on Facebook calls into question what actually happened to the monument. “BREAKING: At 4 am this morning, one of the Georgia Guidestones collapsed and crumbled,” the post reads. “Reports are saying it was an earthquake, but be not deceived- this is a sign from God intervening on our behalf. Down with the Globalists and the New World Order. CHRIST IS KING!”

The caption’s claim that the stone structure was damaged by an earthquake is incorrect. There are no credible news reports to suggest that an earthquake struck Elbert County, Georgia on July 6. (RELATED: Were The Georgia Guidestones Replaced With A Donald Trump Monument?)

The United States Geological Survey does not show an earthquake striking the area on the day the Guidestones were targeted. The only earthquake detected in Georgia in the last 30 days, as of July 18, was a 2.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred June 20 some 15 kilometers northwest of Grovetown, GA, weeks before the monument was destroyed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted surveillance videos to its verified Twitter account showing the explosion that occurred at the Guidestones.

(2/3) The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8YNmEML9fW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022

“The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured,” the account tweeted. “For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished.” A suspect has yet to be identified, according to The Economist.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding the Guidestones has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked an altered image appearing to show a New York Times article about Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla vowing to rebuild the monument.