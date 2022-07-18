FACT CHECK: Is Donald Trump Not Refunding Tickets For His Postponed Greensboro, North Carolina Rally?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump would not provide refunds to supporters after canceling a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Verdict: False

A spokesperson with the American Freedom Tour stated ticket purchasers are entitled to a refund if an event was postponed or cancelled.

Fact Check:

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., were expected to hold a rally in Greensboro July 15, according to The News & Observer. However, the rally has since been “postponed” with plans for it to be rescheduled, WAVY.com reported.

A Facebook post, shared over 1,400 times, claims Donald Trump would not be giving attendees refunds for the postponed event. A July 13 community article on Daily Kos made a similar claim.

In reality, would-be rally-goers are able to receive a refund. American Freedom Tour Customer Service Representative Juliet Murdock told Check Your Fact in an email that anyone who purchased tickets to the event was “entitled to a refund” if it had been “cancelled or postponed.”

There are no credible news reports suggesting anyone has been denied a refund for the postponed rally. The News & Observer debunked the claim in a July 12 piece titled, “Stuck with NC Trump rally tickets? Can’t make it to Milwaukee? Here’s what to do.”(RELATED: Did Trump Make This Statement About Cassidy Hutchinson?)

The Greensboro rally was reportedly cancelled as Donald Trump and two of his children were summoned to testify under oath as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into the former president’s finances, according to Axios. The depositions, which were set to begin July 15, were delayed as the result of the July 14 death of Ivana Trump, CNBC reported.

This is not the first time misinformation regarding Trump rallies has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously corrected a false claim in June 2020 that alleged Donald Trump tweeted, “Anyone who ordered a ticket to my rally and didn’t attend should be arrested and face very powerful charges. #treason.”