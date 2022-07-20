FACT CHECK: Was Joe Biden Featured On The Cover Of Alzheimer’s Today Magazine?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an Alzheimer’s TODAY magazine cover featuring President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Association of America, which publishes Alzheimer’s TODAY, denied that the magazine published such a story.

Fact Check:

Biden has repeatedly been criticized by some Republicans who allege that at 79 years old he no longer has the mental fitness to be president, according to The Week. Now, an image shared on Facebook claims the president has been featured on the cover of Alzheimer’s TODAY, a magazine produced by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). The image shows Biden holding a banana up to his face and features text that labels him the magazine’s “Patient of the Year.”

The cover is digitally fabricated. A search of the AFA’s online Alzheimer’s TODAY magazine archive does not show any results for the alleged cover. The purported cover also does not appear on the AFA’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages. In addition, there are no credible news reports suggesting the organization published a cover featuring Biden. Check Your Fact found no evidence that Biden has ever been featured on the cover of Alzheimer’s TODAY. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Have Not Resigned)

“This photo is completely false and misleading and we are appalled by this unauthorized use of our trademarked publication designed to help families affected by Alzheimer’s disease for reasons that are not consistent with our stated goals,” said Sandy Silverstein, a spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, in an email to Check Your Fact. “We strongly urge that Facebook immediately remove this content from its social media platform pursuant to its ‘Community Standard,’ on ‘Misinformation’ or ‘Manipulated Media.'”

This is not the first time a fake magazine cover has circulated on the internet. In April, Check Your Fact debunked a fake Time magazine cover featuring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.