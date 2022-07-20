FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Tell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To ‘Go Back To Bartending?’

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to “go back to bartending.”

Verdict: False

The video is fabricated. A spokesperson for Jordan denied the representative made these comments.

Fact Check:

Ocasio-Cortez and several other lawmakers were arrested Tuesday at an abortion rights rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court, according to Fortune. The rally, which saw 16 total members of congress arrested, was organized in response to the court’s 6-3 decision last month to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, the outlet reported.

A video shared on Facebook claims one of her fellow members of Congress once told her to “go back to bartending.” Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender before winning election to Congress in 2018, according to Insider. The post includes a 15 minutes video of what appears to be a congressional debate. “‘Go Back To Bartending’ Jim Jordan Tears Into Aoc With Concrete Facts,” reads the video’s caption.

The post’s caption is incorrect. At no point do Jordan and Ocasio-Cortez engage with each other in the video. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Jordan ever told the congresswoman to “go back to bartending.”

The nearly 15-minute video shows a compilation of various House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee meetings and hearings, including two from 2019 in which Ocasio-Cortez spoke. One of the 2019 hearings was on emissions rules while the other was about the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The clips featuring Jordan are from 2021 hearings where he questioned former White House counsel John Dean and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. None of the clips feature any arguments between the two lawmakers.

“Mr. Jordan didn’t say this in the video,” said Russell M. Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, in an email to Check Your Fact. “He hasn’t ever said this.” (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Propose A Bill To Tax White People?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment and will update this post accordingly if one is received.