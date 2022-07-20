FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Give A Speech In Cullman, Alabama In July 2022?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a speech former President Donald Trump recently gave in Alabama.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows a Trump rally in Alabama in 2021, not 2022.

Fact Check:

Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, has been giving speeches across the U.S. to paying attendees in recent months, according to The Washington Post. The former president is expected to announce whether he will run for president in 2024 by the end of the year, the New York Post reported.

A widely shared Facebook video claims to show a recent speech Trump gave in Cullman, Alabama. “LIVE – President Donald J Trump in Cullman, AL – July 13, 2022,” reads the 90-minute video’s caption.

The caption is misleading. The footage shows a speech Trump gave in Cullman, Alabama in August 2021, not July 2022. During the 2021 speech, he spoke about the withdrawal from Afghanistan, border security and the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Cullman Times. C-SPAN footage of the 2021 rally matches the lengthy video shared on Facebook.

The Alabama Republican Party said that 50,000 people attended the rally, according to WSFA. There are no credible news reports suggesting the former president recently visited Cullman.

While the Trump rally featured in the video is not recent, Trump did host a rally in Anchorage, Alaska on July 9, according to Alaska Public Media. (RELATED: Is Donald Trump Not Refunding Tickets For His Postponed Greensboro, North Carolina Rally?)

This is not the first time Check Your Fact has addressed misinformation related to the former president. Check Your Fact recently debunked the claim that Trump was not refunding people for his postponed Greensboro, North Carolina rally.