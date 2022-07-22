FACT CHECK: Did The Supreme Court Impeach Nancy Pelosi?

A video shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Supreme Court signed a verdict to impeach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Pelosi has been impeached. The video does not discuss the impeachment of Pelosi or Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Fact Check:

Pelosi served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 before becoming speaker again in 2019, according to the House of Representatives website. A viral Facebook video now claims she is being impeached.

“Supreme Court FINALLY signs VERDICT to IMPEACH Speaker Pelosi as Hunter’s Laptop IMPLICATES her,” reads the video’s caption. The 10-minute video shows a compilation of Republican lawmakers, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, criticizing Pelosi and other Democrats for various reasons.

The post’s caption is incorrect. Check Your Fact found no evidence or credible news reporting to suggest Pelosi is facing impeachment or was implicated in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. There is nothing on the Supreme Court’s website about an impeachment proceeding against the speaker. The video included in the post offers no evidence to support the claim.

The U.S. Constitution gives the House the sole power to bring impeachment charges against public officials, not the Supreme Court, according to the House’s website. It is up to the Senate to convict an impeached official, the website explains. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did The Supreme Court Overturn The 2020 Election?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S Supreme Court and Pelosi for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.