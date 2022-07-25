FACT CHECK: Did NBC News Publish A Story About A Farmer Impersonating Joe Biden?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a screenshot of an NBC News article about a Texas farmer who was arrested for impersonating President Joe Biden and threatening to deport illegal immigrants.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest NBC News published such an article.

Fact Check:

U.S. farmers are facing challenges with producing wheat amid the war with Ukraine due to rising fertilizer costs and supply disruptions, according to USA Today. Extreme weather events, including floods and drought, are also impacting farmers’ ability to grow crops.

An image shared on Facebook claims NBC News published a story about one farmer’s attempts to increase production. “Texas farmer arrested for using illegal immigrants for free labor by pretending to be Joe Biden and threatening to deport them,” reads the alleged article’s headline. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Illegal Immigrants Being Dropped Off In Florida?)

The post is digitally fabricated. No such article could be found on NBC News’ website or its verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact likewise found no credible news reports about any Texas farmer being arrested for impersonating Biden to trick immigrants.

A reverse image search reveals the photo of the alleged Texas farmer featured in the post is Kevin Dalton, a 75-year-old actor who impersonates Biden, according to the Daily Mail.

While there is no evidence any Biden impersonator was arrested, NBC News did a report on a federal investigation in December 2021 that led to the indictments of two dozen people for smuggling migrants into the U.S. and forcing them to work on farms. Authorities said the criminal operation was akin to “modern-day slavery,” the outlet reported.

Check Your Fact has reached out to NBC News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.