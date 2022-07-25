FACT CHECK: Did The New York Times Publish This Headline About Joe Biden Dying?

An image shared on Twitter purportedly shows an article from The New York Times with a headline that reads, “Joe Biden’s death would be a tragedy. But it might help Democrats win midterms.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. A New York Times spokesperson confirmed the outlet did not publish such an article.

Fact Check:

White House staff have reportedly expressed concern over how Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis will affect the White House’s midterm strategy, according to NBC News. The president is currently isolating at the White House and will leave to continue public activity once he tests negative, the outlet reported.

A widely shared July 21 Twitter post claims The New York Times published an opinion piece about Biden’s diagnosis with a headline that reads, “Joe Biden’s death would be a tragedy. But it might help Democrats win midterms.” In small font below the alleged headline is a publication date of “July 31, 2022.”

This image does not depict a genuine article. No such article or headline could be found on The New York Times’ website or on the outlet’s verified social media accounts. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the authenticity of the alleged report.

“This screenshot is a fake image,” said a spokesperson for the outlet in an email to Check Your Fact. “The New York Times did not write or publish this story.” (RELATED: Did The New York Times Publish An Article About Pfizer’s Ceo Vowing To Rebuild The Georgia Guidestones?)

Additionally, The New York Times published a tweet debunking the claim. “This screenshot is a fake image. The New York Times did not write or publish this story,” the tweet reads in part.