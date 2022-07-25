FACT CHECK: Was The CEO Of Tim Hortons Arrested For Child Porn?

A post shared on Facebook claims the CEO of Tim Hortons was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest any Tim Hortons executive has been arrested for such a crime. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Tim Hortons is a popular Canadian restaurant chain that was founded by Toronto Maple Leafs player Tim Horton in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia. As of 2022, there are 3,530 Tim Horton’s locations in Canada, with almost half of those locations in Ontario alone, data company ScrapeHero reports.

Now, an image shared on Facebook claims Daniel Schwartz, who serves as the co-chairman of the company that owns the Tim Hortons brand, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. The image shows what appears to be a news article from the “Vancouver Times” with a headline that reads, “CEO of Tim Hortons arrested for possession of child pornography.”

The claims are baseless. As previously noted, Schwartz is not the CEO of Tim Hortons but an executive for Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the company that owns the Tim Hortons brand. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest he was arrested on any criminal charges. There is no statement about his alleged arrest on the Tim Hortons website or the RBI website.

The Vancouver Times, the website that published the original article, describes itself as “the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast.” The story has since been removed from the site. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Was Paul Pelosi Arrested For Possession Of Child Porn?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to RBI for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.