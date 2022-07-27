FACT CHECK: Is Justin Trudeau Under Investigation For Genocide?

A post shared on Facebook claims Interpol is investigating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for genocide.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence Trudeau is under investigation for any crime. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Trudeau, who has served as prime minister since 2015, was investigated for a potential ethics violation in 2021 after the federal government hired a charity he had personal ties to, according to BBC News. He was eventually cleared of wrongdoing, the outlet reported.

Now, an image shared on Facebook claims the prime minister is facing a more serious accusation and investigation. The image shows a screen grab of a tweet that reads, “INTERPOL: Justin Trudeau under investigation for genocide.”

“Same group who arrested the head of the w.h.o. is eyeballing Trudeau,” the post’s caption claims. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Say He Was ‘Limiting Your Human Rights’?)

The tweet’s claim is baseless. There is no mention of such an investigation on Interpol’s website or its verified social media accounts. There are likewise no mentions of any investigation on Trudeau’s website or verified social media. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about the prime minister being investigated for genocide.

A keyword search indicates the claim stems from a July 25 article published by the Vancouver Times. The website describes itself as the “most trusted source for satire on the West Coast” on its “About Us” page. Check Your Fact recently debunked a similar claim stemming from the website that alleged World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was arrested for “crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to both Trudeau’s office and Interpol for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.