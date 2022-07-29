FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Greenpeace Banner At Trump Tower Making Fun Of Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Greenpeace banner hanging from Trump Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada making fun of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The image has been photoshopped. A spokesperson for Greenpeace denied the group hung such a banner.

Fact Check:

Greenpeace, an environmental campaigning network, is planning to legally challenge the approval of a Shell gas field in the U.K., according to Reuters. The group also claimed responsibility for seizing 30 kilometers of fishing gear in the North Atlantic, the organization announced.

The Facebook image shows a yellow banner across a building with the Trump name reading, “has a little mushroom dick.” The image appears to be a screenshot from this video posted on Twitter, which has garnered over 13,000 retweets at the time of publication.

“Trump Tower, Las Vegas right now. (5 hours ago),” the post’s caption states. (RELATED: Did Greenpeace Hang A ‘Concentration Camps’ Banner From The Trump Hotel In Vegas?)

The image is digitally altered. The photo is a screen grab of a video posted on Twitter from user Paul Lee Ticks. Ticks has previously posted other doctored images and videos of the yellow banner since 2019. The account has since been suspended.

Trump Tower, Las Vegas right now. pic.twitter.com/krtF1T3t0T — Paul Lahticks (@PaulLahticks) July 28, 2022

“This is false indeed: this video has been doctored to include a fabricated Greenpeace banner,” Mehdi Leman, a spokesperson for Greenpeace, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email. Leman also pointed to previous comments Greenpeace made to other fact-checkers, such as Reuters, about how the sign was not used by Greenpeace.

This is not the first time such a sign has been digitally fabricated on a building owned by Trump. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Greenpeace unfurled a banner from the same tower criticizing the former president’s immigration policies.