FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Italian Farmers Protesting ‘Enforced Farming Legislation’?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a large group of Italian farmers protesting against “enforced farming legislation.”

Verdict: False

While the video is from July 2022, it stems from a beer festival that took place in the Italian commune of Villafranca Piemonte. The gathering had nothing to do with current farming protests in Italy.

Fact Check:

Farmers in the Netherlands are currently demonstrating against a proposed government rule that targets the nation’s agricultural industry in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, according to Fox News. Several other countries across Europe, including Germany, Italy and Spain, have witnessed similar protests in solidarity with the Dutch farmers, Firstpost reports.

The Facebook video, viewed over 7,200 times, allegedly shows a large group of Italian farmers protesting against the government. “The Italian farmers fighting back against enforced farming legislation,” reads the post’s caption. “Politicians across the Western countries are crippling our food supply.”

The caption of the video is misleading. While the footage is legitimate, it stems from the “Tractor Beer Fest“ held July 23 in Villafranca Piemonte. The festival appears to be the first “meeting of the tractors” which included a blessing and award ceremony for tractors.

Villafranca Piemonte Proloco, an organizer for the event, posted the same clips to Facebook in a two-minute long video showing the festivities. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Dutch Firefighters Joining The Farmer Protest?)

While Italian farmers have organized protests that included tractor blockades, most protests occurred July 14, nearly a week before the festival took place, according to The Scottish Farmer and Morning Star.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the organizers of the festival for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.