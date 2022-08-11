FACT CHECK: Was Adolf Hitler Featured On The Cover Of Vogue In 1939?

A post shared on Facebook claims Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun appeared on the cover of Vogue in 1939.

Verdict: Misleading

While the image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska are legitimate, the alleged cover featuring Hitler and Braun is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest Hitler ever appeared on the magazine’s cover.

Fact Check:

Vogue was criticized by some for choosing to feature Zelenka on a recent cover of its magazine amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times. Some readers claimed the cover was “tasteless” and downplayed the reality of the situation on the ground, the outlet reported.

An image shared on Facebook claims the magazine once featured Hitler on a cover. The image shows two alleged Vogue covers, one purportedly from 1939 that features the Nazi leader and his wife, and another allegedly from this year that shows Zelenskyy in Zelenska embracing.

“This is what we’re supporting with our tax dollars,” reads the post’s caption. (RELATED: Was Joe Biden Featured On The Cover Of Alzheimer’s Today Magazine?)

While the photo of Zelenskyy and his wife appeared in the 2022 Vogue profile of Zelenska, the image of Hitler and his wife is digitally altered. A reverse image search reveals the original photo, which can be found on the stock image website Alamy, includes Hannelore Morell, the “wife of Hitler’s personal doctor,” according to the image’s description. The image shared on Facebook appears to have cut Morell out of the photo entirely.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Hitler and Braun, who were married only hours before they both committed suicide in 1945, ever appeared on the cover of the well-known fashion magazine in 1939. No such cover could be found on Vogue’s website or the magazine’s verified social media accounts.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Vogue for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.