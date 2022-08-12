FACT CHECK: Does A Leaked Call Between Joe Biden And The FBI Prove The Mar-a-Lago Raid Was ‘Unlawful’?

An image shared on Facebook claims a call between President Joe Biden and the head of the FBI has leaked that”proves the raid on Mar-a-Lago was unlawful.”



Verdict: False

There is no evidence that any call between Biden and the FBI was leaked.

Fact Check:

The FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago Monday, according to NPR. Christina Bobb, an attorney for Trump, said agents were searching for presidential records and classified material that he allegedly moved improperly, the outlet reported.