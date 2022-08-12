FACT CHECK: Does A Leaked Call Between Joe Biden And The FBI Prove The Mar-a-Lago Raid Was ‘Unlawful’?
An image shared on Facebook claims a call between President Joe Biden and the head of the FBI has leaked that”proves the raid on Mar-a-Lago was unlawful.”
Verdict: False
There is no evidence that any call between Biden and the FBI was leaked.
Fact Check:
The FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-A-Lago Monday, according to NPR. Christina Bobb, an attorney for Trump, said agents were searching for presidential records and classified material that he allegedly moved improperly, the outlet reported.
The Facebook image features a screen grab of an Instagram post that shows a screenshot of a tweet that claims a leaked call between Biden and the head of the FBI “proves the raid on Mar-a-Lago was unlawful.”
“BREAKING: A call between the head of the FBI and Biden has been leaked which proves the raid on Mar-a-Lago was unlawful,” reads part of the post, which goes on to allege the Instagram account @red.wave1776 has the leaked call. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Announce That All Americans Will Receive ‘Gas Checks’?)
There is no evidence such a call was leaked. If it had, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact looked through the @red.wave1776 account, which can only be viewed by following the account, and did not find any evidence of a leaked call between Biden and the FBI.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden had no prior knowledge of the raid, according to Bloomberg. White House aides and officials learned about the raid from news reports and Trump’s announcement, according to The New York Times.
Trump’s son Eric, however, claimed that Biden did know about the raid and “signed off” on it, according to Newsweek. “I know the White House as well as anyone, I spent a lot of time there, I know the system, this did not happen without Joe Biden’s explicit approval. The White House approved of this,” said the younger Trump.
The FBI declined to comment when asked about the viral claim. A White House spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to the comments from Jean-Pierre about the raid.