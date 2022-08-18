FACT CHECK: Did Dominion Voting Systems Recently Lose Its Lawsuits Against Rudy Giuliani And Sidney Powell?

A post shared on Facebook claims Dominion Voting Systems lost a lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and lawyer Sidney Powell.



Verdict: False

A Dominion spokesperson said the lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell are ongoing.

Fact Check:

Dominion Voting Systems sued Giuliani and Powell for defamation in January 2021 over alleged false claims made about the company and its role in the 2020 election, according to Business Insider. Both Giuliani and Powell worked for Trump and pushed debunked and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, according to the outlet.

The Facebook post shows a screengrab of a TikTok claiming Dominion lost its lawsuits against both individuals. “Absent from the news: Dominion lost their lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. This is huge!” reads the caption. The claim also went viral on Twitter, with one version receiving over 7,300 retweets.



The claim is false. Check Your Fact examined the CourtListener, a Free Law Project website with a “fully-searchable and accessible archive of court data,” and found both lawsuits are still active.

The last action in the lawsuit against Powell came on July 14 when a “withdrawal as counsel” motion was made by one of her lawyers. The latest action in the lawsuit against Giuliani occurred in March and is listed as “Set/Reset Deadlines/Hearings” on the CourtListener website. (RELATED: Does Joe Biden’s Brother-In-Law Own Dominion Voting Systems?)

Jack Eichner, who represents Dominion Voting Systems via Hamilton Places Strategies, told Check Your Fact in an email that “the cases against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are ongoing.”

Eichner directed Check Your Fact to Dominion Voting Systems’ website, which has a page with updates on the legal actions the company has taken in the aftermath of the 2020 election. There is no mention on that page of either lawsuit reaching a conclusion as of press time.

Similar claims have been previously debunked by Check Your Fact in June 2021 and November 2021.