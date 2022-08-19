FACT CHECK: Did The World Economic Forum Issue A Memo About ‘Phase I’ Of The Great Reset?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a memo from the World Economic Forum (WEF) detailing a special commission’s review of “Great Reset Phase I.”

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There are no credible news reports to support the claim and no such memo appears on the WEF’s official website or its verified social media pages.

Fact Check:

The Great Reset is an initiative focused on improving health, energy, education and global relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the WEF website. The initiative has been the subject of numerous online conspiracy theories, namely, that it is “a strategic part of a grand conspiracy by the global elite, who somehow planned and managed the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to BBC News.

Now, an image shared on Facebook claims the WEF issued a memo detailing an 18-month review of the Great Reset’s “Phase I solutions.” The purported memo features the WEF’s official logo and names it a “Confidential Release” to be shared with its “Tier 3 Audience Only,” although a later note seems to contradict the prior instructions, indicating that the “Urgent Memo” is to be “disseminated immediately to all regions.”

“On 8/12/22 The Special Commission concluded their 18-month review of Great Reset Phase I solutions. A summary of recommendations below.” reads the image’s text. The memo then outlines recommendations on currency, special operations and the elimination of world debt.

The image is fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest the WEF released such a memo. The supposed memo also does not appear on the WEF’s official website or on any of its verified social media pages.

“We’ve never created such a memo, this is clearly a photoshopped document,” said a WEF spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Publish This Tweet Calling For The Internet To Be ‘Reformed’?)

This is not the first time the WEF has been the subject of viral misinformation. In April, Check Your Fact debunked a viral image that appeared to show a tweet from the organization that alleges WEF founder Klaus Schwab said property ownership is “unsustainable.”