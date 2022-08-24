FACT CHECK: Is The US Navy Set To ‘Resume’ Hanging Prisoners?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) will resume hangings for “condemned prisoners” in September.



Verdict: False

A JAG spokesperson denied the authenticity of the claim. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The Navy JAG Corps is the legal arm of the branch and is responsible for implementing military justice, according to its website. A post shared on Facebook claims it will soon resume hanging convicted prisoners.

“The U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps will resume hanging condemned prisoners in early September, sources in JAG’s office told Real Raw News,” reads the post. It goes on to claim this decision was made after two soldiers who participated in firing squad executions suffered negative psychological effects.

The claim is false. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest the Navy JAG plans to resume hangings for prisoners. The claim also does not appear on JAG’s website or on any of its social media pages.

No members of the U.S. military or federal government have been executed since 1961, when John A. Bennett was put to death for attempted premeditated murder and death, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In addition, only four people are listed on the center’s death row database.

The U.S. military also uses lethal injection as its primary form of execution, not hanging, according to the center. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, The U.S. Navy JAG Corps Has Not Amended Its Method Of Execution)

“This claim is misinformation,” said JAG spokesperson Patricia Babb in an email to Check Your Fact.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from an Aug. 20 article published by the website Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page indicates that it “contains humor, parody, and satire.”