FACT CHECK: Did The FBI Seize Donald Trump’s Home?

A video shared on Facebook claims the FBI seized possession of former President Donald Trump’s home.



Verdict: False

While the FBI did raid the former president’s home, they have not seized the entire property.

Fact Check:

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was raided by the FBI Aug. 8 in a bid to recover confidential documents Trump reportedly took with him from the White House, according to CNN. Now, a Facebook video shared over 2,100 times claims the FBI also seized possession of the residence.

“After Trump announced his intentions of running in 2024, the FBI seized his home,” reads part of the video’s caption. “We all know why! They are trying to make it so he can’t run in 2024,” the post’s caption reads. The video features clips of Fox News segments about the raid and advertises a watch for viewers who take a poll.

While the FBI did raid Trump’s resort in Florida, they have not seized the property. There are no credible news reports suggesting the FBI seized Trump’s home or that agents are still present there. Trump himself has not made such a claim on his TRUTH Social profile or his website.

The opening clip of the video features a segment from the Aug. 15 episode of “The Five,” featuring Dana Perino and a soundbite from attorney Andy McCarthy about the raid. None of those featured in the segment allege the FBI seized the property. (RELATED: Does A Leaked Call Between Joe Biden And The FBI Prove The Mar-A-Lago Raid Was ‘Unlawful’?)

Other clips included in the video show Trump discussing his potential 2024 run on “Hannity,” a Trump 2020 campaign ad, Trump donning a hard hat at a 2016 West Virginia rally and President Joe Biden taking his seat at a virtual meeting on abortion. At no point in the video is there any mention of Trump’s home being seized.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida and a Trump spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.