FACT CHECK: Did The NHS Remove A Page About Myocarditis From Its Website?

A video shared on Instagram claims the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) removed a page about myocarditis from its website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony (@tc1991c)

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to support this claim. An NHS spokesperson told Check Your Fact the organization never had a page on myocarditis.

Fact Check:

Myocarditis is “inflammation of the heart muscle” which can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood, according to Mayo Clinic. The condition has been found to be a rare complication of COVID-19 vaccination, predominantly in males between ages 16 and 29 and affecting “fewer than 20 people per 1,000,000 COVID vaccinations,” according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)

An Instagram video claims the NHS, the U.K.’s publicly funded healthcare system, has removed a page about myocarditis from its website. “The NHS have actually removed myocarditis from their website,” says a man in the vidoe. “Wow. And I’ve just checked. I’ve just done it myself. It’s gone.”.

“Myocarditis has vanished from the NHS website I’m sure it’s a coincidence NOT,” the post’s caption reads.

This claim is fabricated. Check Your Fact examined archived versions of the organization’s website and found no evidence that it ever had a page dedicated specifically to myocarditis. (RELATED: Does This Image Show An NHS Graphic Claiming That COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist?)

“The NHS website has never had a page regarding myocarditis, so it is false to claim we have removed one,” a spokesperson for the NHS told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson also confirmed that an article about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety on the NHS website lists myocarditis as a rare side effect.

“We added ‘Heart inflammation’ as a potential rare side effect on the page ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines side effects and safety’ in June 2021,” the spokesperson said. “In October 2021 we updated the references to read ‘Heart inflammation (myocarditis)’, and this convention has remained in place since.”