FACT CHECK: Did Matt Gaetz Reveal New Documents That Implicated Jerry Nadler?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced documents during a House of Representatives hearing that implicated Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Verdict: False

The video’s caption is baseless. There is no evidence that Gaetz introduced documents that implicated Nadler.

Fact Check:

Gaetz defeated his primary challenger Mark Lombardo Aug. 23 for the Republican nomination for Florida’s 1st congressional district, according to NBC News. Nadler won a hotly-contested Democratic primary for New York’s 17th congressional district, in which redistricting pitted him against fellow congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 280,000 times, claims Gaetz had revealed new documents that implicated Nadler in an unspecified way. “𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇 at Nadler as Matt Gaetz 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐄 𝐍𝐞𝐰 Documents 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 him,” (RELATED: Did Kevin McCarthy Say That Nancy Pelosi ‘Should Be Jailed And Prosecuted’)

The post’s caption is inaccurate. Neither Gaetz nor Nadler have mentioned any such documents on their verified social media accounts. Gaetz and Nadler have likewise not issued any press releases related to these alleged documents.

The videos are also unrelated to the caption. The first clip stems from a House Judiciary committee Hearing in September 2019 regarding a possible investigation into potential obstruction charges against then-President Donald Trump. Gaetz elicited laughter when he called out Nadler for a comment he made toward the witness, Cory Lewandowski, not in regards to documents that Gaetz allegedly presented.

The second video is from a December 2019 House Judiciary Committee inquiry into possible impeachment of Trump, featuring constitutional law professors tasked with offering expert opinion to the committee.

Gaetz introduced a unanimous consent request related to one witness, Harvard Professor of Law Noah Feldman. Nadler denied discussion about the documents pertaining to the professor until he and his fellow members had seen them. Gaetz agreed to follow Nadler’s request.

Check Your Fact has contacted both Gaetz’s and Nadler’s offices and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.

This is not the first time Nadler has been the subject of false claims. Check Your Facts recently debunked a claim that Rep. Chip Roy described Nadler as “f***ing clueless.”