FACT CHECK: Did Warren Buffett Publish This Tweet Criticizing Donald Trump?

A photo shared on Instagram purportedly shows a tweet from Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett saying former President Donald Trump “spends more time begging for money than most bums.”

Verdict: False

The tweet is digitally fabricated. Buffett’s Twitter has been inactive since 2016, while a spokesperson for him confirmed the tweet is fake.

Fact Check:

Trump recently used emails to rally his supporters to donate to him, raising up to $1 million a day in donations after the FBI raided his home in Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 8, according to Business Insider. Between June 13 and July 13, at least a dozen emails offering prestigious rewards have been sent to prospective voters, the outlet reported.

The Instagram post, liked over 1,200 times, appears to show a screen grab of a tweet from Buffett criticizing Trump.

“I don’t like to get mixed up in politics but I wonder how the Former President was ever a billionaire. I mean, he spends more time begging for money than most bums,” the tweet reads.

This image is digitally fabricated. No such tweet appears on Buffett’s Twitter account, which has been dormant since 2016. Likewise, the tweet does not appear in the account’s most recent archives. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: Did Warren Buffett Give This Piece Of Life Advice?)



“It’s not genuine,” a Buffett spokesperson told USA Today. “I can tell you that if it appears to be a tweet from Mr. Buffett about something, that is definitely false, since Mr. Buffett does not tweet.”

Buffett denounced mixing politics with investment decisions in a 2017 CNBC interview. “I have seen people make economic decisions based on their political feelings and it is not the way to do it,” he said.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Buffett’s team and will update this piece if a response is received.