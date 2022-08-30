FACT CHECK: No, Gavin Newsom Is Not Outlawing Residents From Moving To Texas Or Florida

A post shared on Facebook purports Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering legislation to bar people from moving to Texas or Florida.

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical tweet. A spokesperson for Newsom denied the claim.

Fact Check:

Newsom recently pledged $100,000 to Democratic Florida Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for his upcoming election against incumbent Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Deadline. The donation follows a string of ads in July featuring the California governor, criticizing Florida’s “restrictive laws” on abortion and voting, CBS reported.

The Facebook post claims Newsom is considering a law to ban California residents from moving to Texas or Florida. The post does not offer when the bill was considered or how it would be enforced.

“BREAKING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom considering legislation barring residents from moving to Texas or Florida,” the post reads. “‘We can’t allow our people to be taken in by promises of freedom and better economic opportunities. They need to stay here,’ a staffer told reporters.”

The claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports or posts from Gavin Newsom’s verified social media accounts to corroborate the claim or featuring the alleged quote. The alleged law doesn’t appear on Newsom’s website or the California Legislature’s website. (RELATED: No, Gavin Newsom Was Not Sentenced To Death For Child Sex Crimes And Treason)

A Newsom spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email that Newsom is not planning to ban California residents from moving to Texas or Florida.

The claim originally stems from a post on Twitter, where it garnered over 6,000 retweets. “Yes, this is satire,” the Twitter user confirmed in a reply to the original tweet. The account’s bio also reads “Beware my satire!”

Yes, this is satire. — Jeff Charles (@JeffOnTheRight) August 26, 2022

This is not the first time misinformation has spread online about Newsom. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that Newsom was arrested by the military.