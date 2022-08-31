FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Leak Documents That Implicate Nancy Pelosi?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “leaked” documents that implicated Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. There is no evidence that Cruz leaked documents that implicated Pelosi.

Fact Check:

Cruz recently stated that he was concerned that “slacker baristas” would benefit from President Joe Biden’s recent student loan forgiveness program announcement, prompting backlash for the comment, according to Newsweek. Pelosi, who has supported the move, previously suggested the President lacked power to do so, the New York Post reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 19,000 times, claims Cruz had revealed new documents that implicated Pelosi and Hunter Biden in an unspecified way. “BOOM! Ted Cruz 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐒 New CLASSIFIED Document 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢 and 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐋𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐎𝐏,” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Say He Had Evidence About The FBI’s Search Of Mar-A-Lago?)

The caption is baseless. Neither Cruz nor Pelosi have mentioned any such documents on their verified social media accounts. Cruz and Pelosi have likewise not issued any press releases regarding the alleged documents.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The first clip stems from a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for nominee Tamara Wittes. Cruz called into question her motives and loyalty towards the United States’ Israel policy, claiming her research center at the Brookings Institute was funded by Qatar.

The second video is a press conference in which Ted Cruz discussed the Biden Administration energy policy and oil and natural gas production. He went on to mock the Biden White House, saying, “I understand that the White House talking points are written by an 18-year-old intern who is taking freshman socialism.”

Check Your Fact has contacted both Cruz’s and Pelosi’s offices and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.