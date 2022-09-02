FACT CHECK: Is The FBI Stalking Mar-A-Lago?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is “stalking” former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence following a raid in August.



Verdict: False

The claim originated from a satirical website. The FBI is not stalking the former president’s home.

Fact Check:

The FBI released a photo Tuesday showing documents spread out on the floor of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, according to the New York Post. The documents, which were marked “secret” and “top secret,” were reportedly seized by FBI agents during the Aug. 6 raid, the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims the FBI is stalking the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home. The post claims federal agents have been keeping surveillance of the property via dark-colored vehicles with tinted windows. The agents are allegedly photographing the property and any individuals who gather outside Mar-a-Lago to show support for the former president.

“This is a vindictive crusade against Trump and his supporters,” the post reads in part, citing an anonymous source. “They won’t get in Mar-a-Lago again, with or without an illegal search warrant.” (RELATED: Did The FBI Seize Donald Trump’s Home?)

The claim is baseless. No such allegations appears on Trump’s TRUTH Social account or Team Trump’s verified social media accounts. Likewise, neither the FBI’s website or its verified social media accounts suggest any agents are still present there. There are no credible news reports to support the alleged claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a September 1 article published on the website, Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page includes a disclaimer indicating the contents of the articles contain “humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has reached out to both a Trump spokesperson and the FBI for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.