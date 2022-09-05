FACT CHECK: Did Trump Say Dark Times Are Ahead?

A post shared on Facebook claims former President Donald Trump purportedly said “dark times” are ahead for the U.S.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article published by a satire website. There is no evidence Trump made such remarks.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden walked back comments he made during a speech Thursday in Philadelphia, seemingly calling out “MAGA Republicans,” the New York Post reported. The president explained he did not consider any supporters of Trump as a “threat to the country,” the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims Trump warned of “dark times” in the U.S. during a recent call with his allies. “If things don’t change fast, and I mean really fast, we’re in for dark times, the darkest the likes of which this country has never seen,” Trump purportedly said during the call with allies and current officials.

The former president purportedly said that if Democrats win the midterm elections by cheating, mask mandates will return and inflation will continue to increase among other claims, the post states.

The claim is baseless. The claim does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social account or Team Trump’s verified social media pages. Likewise, the claim does not appear on Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan or Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger’s verified social media accounts. There are no credible news reports to support the claim.

A keyword search reveals that the claim stems from a Sept. 2 article published by the website, Real Raw News. The website’s “About Us” page includes a disclaimer that indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Say ‘You Can’t Trust A Guy Named Weisselberg’?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s team, Cruz and Jordan’s offices, the Supreme Court, and the Marine Corps for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.