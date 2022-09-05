FACT CHECK: Did The US Navy Develop A Flying Aircraft Carrier?

A video shared on Facebook purports the U.S. Navy has developed a flying aircraft carrier that will be deployed for service.

Verdict: False

The video in the post stems from a 2012 science fiction film. A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy confirmed the Navy is not developing a flying aircraft carrier.

Fact Check:

Technology company Microsoft recently won approval to deliver 5,000 of its Integrated Visual Augmentation System headsets to the U.S. Army, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after the country approved a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan despite increasing tensions with China, BBC reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 183,000, is titled “Finally! The US Billions $ FLYING Aircraft Carrier Is Ready For Action.” The video appears to show a prototype of the aircraft, which can seemingly fly in the air.

“The U.S. Navy is about to become the U.S. Air Force. Aircraft carriers are about to become aircraft,” a speaker in the video claims. “Like the aircraft that take off from them, these aircraft carriers would take off to the skies as opposed to the seas.”

The claim is baseless. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that the U.S. Navy has developed a flying aircraft carrier. No such announcement of the carrier appears on the Navy or Air Force’s website or respective social media accounts. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Russian Ships Being Sunk By A Ukrainian Drone?)

“That claim is not accurate,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy told Check Your Fact in an email. The spokesperson provided a link to the official Navy website showing a page with information on aircraft carriers, which also makes no mention of any airborne carriers.

The clip in the video is also CGI-based. A reverse image search revealed that the footage stems from a scene in the 2012 science fiction film The Avengers, which also appears in a 2017 YouTube upload.

This is not the first time false claims about U.S. weapons have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the country sent 12 F-22 Raptors to Ukraine.