FACT CHECK: No, Ted Cruz Did Not Accuse Bernie Sanders of ‘Paying The FBI’

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz accused Democrat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of sponsoring the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) search on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Sanders sponsored the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The video features unrelated clips.

Fact Check:

Cruz has recently threatened legal action against President Joe Biden’s administration over his student debt forgiveness plan announced last month, according to Insider. Sanders currently leads a favorability poll of all hypothetical 2024 candidates, The Hill reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 21,000 times, claims Cruz accused Sanders of paying the FBI to search Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort. “You Paid The Fbi!” – Ted Cruz Gets Up And 𝐇𝐔𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 Bernie Sanders For Sponsoring 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏’𝐒 𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐃” the video’s caption reads. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

The caption is baseless. Neither Cruz or Sanders have mentioned any such documents on their verified social media accounts or have issued any press releases regarding the alleged exchange. There are no credible news reports suggesting Sanders has been alleged to have been involved in the FBI raid.

The video is also irrelevant to the caption. The first clip is from a November 2021 Senate session featuring Cruz sharply criticizing the Biden Administration’s policy regarding the Middle East. The second video is of a December 2021 house floor debate between Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer over the Protecting Our Democracy Act.

A spokesperson for Cruz declined to comment about the video, while Check Your Fact has reached out to Sanders’ office as well.

This is not the first time Cruz has been the subject of false claims regarding the Mar-a-Lago search. Check Your Facts recently debunked a claim suggesting Cruz announced he had evidence related to the FBI raid.