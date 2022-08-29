FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?

A video shared on Facebook claims Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz stated that he had documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop that would implicate California Democratic Rep. and House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Cruz made such a statement. The video in the post is unrelated to the caption.

Fact Check:

Schiff recently stated that the unsealing of the affidavit that authorized the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort would put sources “at risk” despite public interest in the details, according to Insider. Cruz alleged the raid was used as a “fishing expedition” to gather more information about the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, The Independent reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 8,000 times, claims Cruz said, “I Retrieved Hunter’s Laptop Documents” and that “Ted Cruz 𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐒 New 𝐃𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 Adam Schiff.”

There is no evidence Cruz said he had documents that would implicate Schiff. There are no credible news reports suggesting the Texas senator made such a remark. Cruz has also not made any announcements on his Senate website or social media accounts regarding the alleged documents.

The clips provided in the post are also unrelated. The first clip shows Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray about various investigations before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He makes no claim about Schiff or any documents.

The second clip shows Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert speaking on other issues, while the last clip shows Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson speaking about Biden. Although Schiff’s name is mentioned in the last clip, there is no mention of purported documents in either video.

A spokesperson for Cruz declined to comment about the claim. (RELATED: Did Kevin McCarthy Say That Nancy Pelosi ‘Should Be Jailed And Prosecuted’?)

This is not the first time claims about alleged documents implicating a congressman have circulated on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced similar documents against Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.