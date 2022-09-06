FACT CHECK: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Resentment Toward Politicians On Climate Change?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of a CBC News article stating that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed climate change for the rise in animosity toward politicians.

Verdict: False

The headline in this image is digitally fabricated. A spokesperson for CBC denied the legitimacy of the image.

Fact Check:

Trudeau recently called remarks from Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson regarding calls to suspend a carbon tax “dishonest,” according to CBC. The prime minister claimed that critics of the tax do not understand that it is designed to benefit average Canadians, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image claims to show a screenshot of a CBC News article with the headline reading, “Trudeau says climate change to blame for anger and resentment toward politicians.” (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Tweet About Limiting Sexual Partners Due To Monkeypox?)

The image is digitally fabricated. This headline appears nowhere on the CBC news website. A search of CBC News’ verified social media profiles does not turn up any results for such a headline either.

A spokesperson at CBC News responded to Check Your Fact’s request for comment via email. “I can confirm that this is a faked image, which has been shared on social media. CBC News did not publish a story with that headline.”

Trudeau made a similar claim during a recent press conference where he speculated “anxiety over climate change” among other factors contributed to a rise in threats towards politicians, according to Fox News. The prime minister also listed the COVID-19 pandemic and drug addiction as major factors in the alleged increase, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a fake CBC News headline has been shared on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming CBC reported that Trudeau’s son has come out as transgender.