FACT CHECK: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Facing Jail Time?

A video shared on Facebook claims Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing jail time for comments she made at a rally with former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The caption is baseless. There is no evidence that Greene has been prosecuted.

Fact Check:

Greene’s home was recently visited by police officers responding to an emergency call about a shooting at her house, according to NBC News. Officers stated there was no active situation and that the representative had been the subject of a “swatting” call by online trolls, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video, viewed over 137,000 times, claims Green is facing jail time for comments she made while speaking at a Trump rally. “Watch ‘T.RAITOR’ Greene faces J.A.ILTIME after ‘false’ cIa.i,m at Trump’s r.al,ly… Kinzinger payback” the video’s title reads.

The caption is inaccurate. There has been no credible news report indicating that Greene is being investigated based on comments made during the rally. The congresswoman has not mentioned this claim on her verified social media accounts or her website.

The video features several clips from The Katie Phan Show on MSNBC, where she covers the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and played clips of Greene, Trump and Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. She does not mention any investigation into Greene.

At the rally, Greene elicited cheers when she called for accountability from the FBI over their Mar-a-Lago search and election interferences. She also sharply criticized the Biden Administration over recent funding allocated to the IRS, alleging 87,000 new agents would be hired. (RELATED: Did Mitch McConnell Call For Nancy Pelosi To Be Imprisoned?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Greene’s offices and will update this piece accordingly if a response is received.

This is not the first time Greene has been the subject of false claims on social media. Check Your Facts recently debunked a claim that Greene repurposed a quote from Adolf Hitler.