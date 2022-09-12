FACT CHECK: Image Of Ben Affleck Wearing An Anti-Trump Shirt is Fake

An image shared on Facebook shows actor Ben Affleck wearing a t-shirt with the phrase “Keep America Trumpless.”

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The original photo shows Affleck wearing a t-shirt with no such wording.

Fact Check:

Affleck recently married singer and actress Jenifer Lopez, almost two decades after their previous engagement, according to US Weekly magazine. A private ceremony took place at the actor’s property in Georgia, Page Six reported.

The Facebook image appears to show Affleck wearing anti-Donald Trump merchandise. The shirt says, “Keep American Trumpless.” (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Blame Resentment Toward Politicians On Climate Change?)

The image is digitally altered. A reverse image search shows the original photo from an album uploaded to PopSugar in April 2016. The photo shows the actor wearing a different colored t-shirt with no political statement.

Similar photos of the actor wearing the shirt have appeared on social media, with some of the posts appearing to link to the shirt for purchase, according to AFP.

Affleck previously criticized the former president during a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair about Trump’s remarks in a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where he made disparaging comments about women. “Women should never be talked about in that way,” Affleck told the outlet at the time.

The actor also commented on meeting the former president years before his candidacy. “You knew you were at a cheesy party if [he] was there,” Affleck told the outlet.

This is not the first time an altered image of Affleck has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a doctored image of Affleck wearing a shirt that called Trump supporters `losers.’