FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish An Article This Article About Seasonal Changes?

An image shared on Facebook claims CNN published an article informing readers it’s “important to remember that climate change will be back next summer.”



Verdict: False

The article is digitally altered. A spokesperson for CNN confirmed the image is false.

Fact Check:

A new study from the Science journal warned that the world was “at risk” of setting off “tipping points” that could exacerbate the effects of climate change, according to Axios. The study also warns the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Agreement could not avoid some potential effects, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image, a screenshot of an alleged CNN article, claims CNN published an article about how “climate change will be back next summer” as fall approaches and temperatures lower.

The image is digitally fabricated. Check Your Fact reviewed CNN’s website and did not find the article in question. The article also does not appear under Amanda Davies and Ben Morse’s bylines.

Likewise, there are no credible news reports suggesting any outlet published such an article. (RELATED: Did CNN Report The Russians Gave Brittney Griner A DNA Test To Determine Her Gender?)

It appears that the Facebook image is an altered article from Sept. 4 about Sebastian Vettel, an F1 driver, and climate change. There is nothing in the article that claims “climate change will be back next summer.” Subsequently, archived screenshots of the article do not show any changes to its content at any time.

CNN spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed to Check Your Fact that the image was “fabricated.”

The origin of the image is unclear. A Twitter account that describes itself as a “meme terrorist” did post the altered image on Sept. 4, the same day the CNN article about Vettel was published.

This is not the first time a false news report has been attributed to CNN on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a fake CNN tweet purporting that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered state agencies to stop cooperating with federal agencies.