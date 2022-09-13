FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Say She Didn’t Want Her Dogs To Survive Her When She Died?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet claiming Queen Elizabeth II did not want her dogs to survive her after her death.



Verdict: False

In a 2015 Telegraph article, the Queen indicated she did not want to leave any “young dogs” behind when she died. The dogs are now living with the Duke and Duchess of York.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving U.K. monarch, died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate, according to BBC. A funeral for the late monarch is expected to take place Sept. 19 following four days lying in state, CNN reported.

Now, a Facebook post shows a tweet purporting the Queen said she did not want her dogs to survive her when she died. “Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they’ve got left,” the tweet reads.

“It was reported in July 2015 that the Queen has stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive in the event of her death,” the text reads in part. (RELATED: Did Queen Elizabeth II Knight A Cat?)

The claim is incorrect. There is no evidence on the Royal Family’s verified social media pages suggesting the dogs have been euthanized. Rather, the Queen’s corgis have been inherited by the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, while two other dogs are being looked after by others, according to CNN.

A keyword search reveals that the claim originated on a Wikipedia page for the Royal corgis, citing a 2015 Telegraph article. The article states the Queen had decided at the time was going to stop breeding dogs since she didn’t “want to leave any young dogs behind” in the event of her death.

A 2015 Vanity Fair article elaborates California horse trainer Monty Roberts was “concerned” about the Queen’s decision but didn’t feel he had the right to pressure her to continue breeding dogs. Queen Elizabeth received a new corgi puppy in 2021 to celebrate her 95th birthday, according to The Sun.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Royal Family spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.