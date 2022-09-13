FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Russian Military Base Under Attack?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a Russian military base under a surprise attack by a drone.



Verdict: False

The video is not authentic footage of a Russian base under attack. It is from ARMA 3, a military-style video game.

Fact Check:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in Kharkiv caused the Russian military to withdraw and retreat from the oblast, according to The New York Times. Russia has retaliated by striking Ukrainian infrastructure, which caused widespread power outages, The Associated Press reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 22,000 times, claims to show drone strikes on a Russian military base. The video’s caption reads, “Another Russian Military Base Were Taken By Surprise.”

The video does not show actual footage of a Russian base being targeted. The footage actually shows gameplay from ARMA 3, a simulation-based video game published by Bohemia Interactive. The video first appeared on YouTube Sept. 8 with the title, “Another Russian Military Base Were Taken By Surprise – Arma 3.”



The video’s description states that it was an “Arma 3 Gameplay video” and that it “IS ONLY SIMULATION, NOT REAL LIFE!” The Facebook post does not include the disclaimer featured in the YouTube posting.

The user, Tank F-14, has also posted other ARMA 3 videos based on the conflict in Ukraine. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ukrainian Forces Destroying Eight Russian Tanks?)