FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Naked Man Falling To His Death Outside Buckingham Palace?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a nude man trying to rappel out of a window at Buckingham Palace before falling to his death.



Verdict: False

The video is an advertisement for an American television series. A London Metropolitan Police Service spokesperson confirmed no such incident occured.

Fact Check:

Thousands of British citizens have queued outside of Westminster Hall to pay respects as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state, NBC reported. The British monarch died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, according to a statement released by the Royal Family.

Now, a Facebook video appears to show a naked man escaping from a Palace window using bedsheets before reportedly falling to his death. (RELATED: Did Queen Elizabeth II Wear A ‘Trump Won’ Sash?)

“I’m guessing all those standing right now in front of Buckingham palace paying their respects, have forgotten this from a few years ago,” the caption reads. “A naked young man escaping from the palace through a window with the help of some bed sheets! He fell to his death.”

The caption is inaccurate. A reverse image search reveals the video is a promotion for the television series, “The Royals.” The video originated via D-Throned, a fictional online tabloid that was created to cover the show’s characters, E Online reported. The original YouTube video has since been made private.

“Is this the final slip for the monarchy? Video captures naked man’s fall of shame,” a post on the fictional tabloid’s Tumblr page reads.

There are no credible news reports to suggest that such an incident took place. Likewise, the claim does not appear on the Royal Family’s website or their verified social media pages.

“It is very obviously not real,” Pete Davey, a London Metropolitan Police Service spokesperson said of the video in an email to Check Your Fact.

Check Your Fact has also reached out to a Palace spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.