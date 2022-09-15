FACT CHECK: Is Trump Banned From Attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral?

A post shared on Facebook purports former President Donald Trump has been banned from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.



Verdict: False

Only current heads of state are allowed to attend the Queen’s funeral. There is no evidence suggesting Trump has been banned from attending.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was transported from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall during a military procession Wednesday, NPR reported. The Queen will lie in state until her funeral Sept. 19, the outlet reported.

Now, a Facebook post from the group “P.A.T. (PEOPLE AGAINST TRUMP)” purports the former president has been banned from attending the funeral. “Trump is BANNED from going to the Queen’s Funeral,” the text post reads.

The post’s claim is baseless. There is no evidence on the Royal Family’s website, their verified social media accounts, or Trump’s TRUTH Social profile suggesting he had been banned. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to confirm such a claim.

A Politico article, dated Sept. 11, states only current heads of state and their spouses will be allowed to attend the funeral. The U.K.’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) indicated the move is due to “limited space at the state funeral service and associated events,” according to an official document obtained by the outlet.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also stated that attendance guidelines for the Queen’s funeral would be determined by the U.K. during a Sept. 12 press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

“Again, the invite was for the President and the First Lady only,” Jean-Pierre said according to the transcript. “It is for [the U.K. government] to move to decide on how they’re going to proceed with invites, and they have.” (RELATED: Did Queen Elizabeth II Wear A ‘Trump Won’ Sash?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Royal Family and Trump spokespersons for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.