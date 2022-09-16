FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Poster About A Condom Ban Due To A ‘Royal Period Of Mourning’?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a notice from British pub company J.D. Wetherspoon saying that condom vending machines are out of service due to a “Royal period of Mourning.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that this image portrays an actual notice from the company. A spokesperson for Wetherspoon confirmed to Check Your Fact that the photo is fake.

Fact Check:

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 at 96 in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, according to the New York Post. The Queen’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19 after lying in state for four days, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image allegedly shows a notice in a Wetherspoon pub declaring that a condom vending machine will be unavailable due to a “Royal period of Mourning.” The image has also been shared on Twitter by indie rock band Reverend and the Makers, where it garnered over 700 retweets.

“NOTIFICATION Royal period of Mourning No sheaths will be dispensed from this condom vending machine until Wednesday September 21st,” the image’s text reads. “We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during this time. Thank you.”

“Wetherspoons: showing respect,” the Facebook post’s caption reads.

This image is digitally fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports confirming that the chain made such a poster. Likewise, no such notice appears on the company’s website regarding the notice or such a period of mourning taking place at its locations.

“It’s fake,” a J.D. Wetherspoon spokesperson told Check Your Fact via email. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Put Condoms In 5,000 Happy Meals By Mistake?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been spread related to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that claimed to show the Queen throwing food to African children.