FACT CHECK: Did McDonald’s Put Condoms In 5,000 Happy Meals By Mistake?

A post shared on Facebook claims McDonald’s accidentally distributed 5,000 Happy Meals containing a condom in 2010.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence such an incident occurred. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Around 1 billion McDonald’s Happy Meals are sold annually around the world, according to Forbes. The company revealed plans in October 2021 to have the toys included with the meals manufactured from renewable, recycled or certified materials within four years, the outlet reported.

A viral Facebook claims the fast-food chain accidentally distributed condoms in thousands of Happy Meals in 2010. “In 2010, McDonald’s mistakenly packed and distributed 5,000 Happy Meals with a condom instead of a toy,” reads the post, which includes an image of what appears to be a McDonald’s brand condom. The claim also appeared on Twitter. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s Announce It Will Be Bringing Back Snack Wraps?)

In 2010, McDonald’s mistakenly packed and distributed 5,000 Happy Meals with a condom instead of a toy. — Fact (@Fact) September 16, 2018



In reality, there is no evidence this ever occurred. None of McDonald’s press releases or social media posts mention the accidental distribution of thousands of condoms in Happy Meals. Check Your Fact could not find a single credible news report online about the alleged incident.

An internet search reveals the claim stems from an article published by the satirical website CAP News over ten years ago. The website features a disclaimer on the bottom that reads, “ALL MATERIAL IS SATIRE.”

