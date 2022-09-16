FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show An Earthquake In Papua New Guinea?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Papua, New Guinea Sept. 10.

Verdict: False

This video is miscaptioned. The footage actually shows an earthquake that took place in 2018 in Palu, Indonesia.

Fact Check:

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, causing seven deaths and multiple injuries, according to Reuters. Significant damage and landslides were reported in several provinces, with the death toll increasing to seven as of Sept. 12, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims to show footage of the earthquake as it occurred. “Powerful 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea,” the post’s caption reads. In the video, giant fissures can be seen in the ground, causing widespread severe damage as people flee to safety.

The same video was captioned similarly in a tweet that garnered over 3,800 retweets. (RELATED: Were The Georgia Guidestones Destroyed By An Earthquake?)

7.6 earthquake in Papau New Guinea.

The earth literally opened up, This is wild 🚨 🔊sound pic.twitter.com/vrEJX42P4W — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 12, 2022

The footage is from a different earthquake. A reverse image search revealed the videos appear on YouTube uploads in October 2018, with one of the descriptions suggesting that the video took place in Palu, Indonesia. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Indonesia Sept. 28, 2018, generating a tsunami that struck the island of Sulawesi, according to an article by UNICEF.

This is not the first time a video falsely claiming to show a specific earthquake has circulated on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video that claimed to show a room being shaken by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti.