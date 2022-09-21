FACT CHECK: Did Ron DeSantis Confront Hunter Biden In Florida?

A video shared on Facebook claims Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confronted President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in Florida.



Verdict: Misleading

There is no evidence that DeSantis confronted Hunter Biden in Florida. The videos are not related to either Biden at all.

Fact Check:

DeSantis has repeatedly been seen as a potential 2024 presidential election frontrunner, according to Florida Politics. The Florida governor threatened to send migrants to the president’s Delaware home, to which Biden said DeSantis “should come visit,” The Hill reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 10,000 times, claims to show DeSantis confronting Hunter Biden in Florida. The video’s caption reads,”𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘! Ron DeSantis 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐒 Hunter Biden In Florida, 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐃 Laptop Files Surfaces.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Ted Cruz Saying He Has Documents That Would Implicate Adam Schiff?)

However, the video does not provide any evidence that DeSantis confronted Biden in Florida. There are no credible news reports suggesting the Florida governor confronted either Hunter or Joe Biden. Check Your Fact also looked through DeSantis’s press releases and did not find any statements saying the governor confronted the president’s son.

The videos are also irrelevant to the claim. Both clips show DeSantis at the Sept. 8 Heritage Education Freedom Report Card Launch. The first clip shows DeSantis during a Q&A, while the second clip shows him criticizing President Biden’s decision to forgive some student loan debt.



The claim that deleted files surfaced from the laptop was explored in a recent New York Magazine article from Sept. 12. Jack Maxey, a co-host for Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, claimed to have 450 gigabytes of deleted files, though another person associated with the distribution of the Biden laptop files said the claim was false.

Check Your Fact reached out to DeSantis’s press office and will update this article if a response is provided.