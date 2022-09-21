FACT CHECK: Is The Emergency Alert System On Standby For The 2022 Midterm Elections?

A post shared on Facebook purports former President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. military to trigger the Emergency Alert System (EAS) if fraud occurs in the 2022 midterm elections.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence Trump issued such an instruction.

Fact Check:

Investigations in Colorado, Georgia, and Michigan have raised concerns about election security and the potential for rogue workers to share sensitive data, The Associated Press reported. The probes have found multiple security breaches, including confidential voting software being available on the internet, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the military took control of the EAS from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and have been instructed by Trump to trigger the system in the event of election fraud. The U.S. Army Cyber Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command will investigate any potentially compromised races and switch on the system if fraud is uncovered, the post alleges.

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence to support the claim on the FCC, Army Cyber Command, or Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command’s websites. The claim also does not appear on Trump’s TRUTH Social profile. Likewise, there are no credible news reports to support the claim.

A spokesperson for the Defense Press Operations Office confirmed the claim was “false” via email. (RELATED: Did Trump Tell His Supporters To Boycott The Midterms Because The DOJ Is Treating Him ‘Unfairly’?)

The claim stems from a Sept. 18 article from the website Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page states that it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

Check Your Fact has contacted the FCC and the U.S. Army for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.