FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tell His Allies To Shred Unlawful DOJ Subpoenas?

A post shared on Facebook alleges former President Donald Trump instructed his allies to shred “unlawful” Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenas.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence suggesting Trump made such orders.

Fact Check:

The DOJ issued 40 subpoenas and seized the phones of two top Trump advisers earlier in September as part of a broadening investigation into the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, according to The New York Times. Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee (PAC) raised $3 million to cover legal fees related to his case against the DOJ, The Hill reported.

Now, a Facebook post purports Trump allegedly told his allies to shred unlawful DOJ subpoenas, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who had been stopped at a Hardee’s Drive-Thru. Trump supposedly contacted 100 other allies he believed might be subpoenaed, telling them that abidance to the subpoenas were voluntary.

The claim is baseless. There are no credible news reports to support the claim. Likewise, there is no evidence of the claim on Trump’s TRUTH Social account, the DOJ and FBI websites, or either agency’s verified social media accounts.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Sept. 16 article published on the website, “Real Raw News.” The site includes a disclaimer on its “About Us” page that indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Did Trump Tell His Supporters To Boycott The Midterms Because The DOJ Is Treating Him ‘Unfairly’?)

Check Your Fact has contacted a Trump spokesperson as well as his legal team for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.